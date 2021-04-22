The Manor House acquires cottage in Castle Combe to capitalise on self-catering staycations

The Manor House has taken over a cottage in Castle Combe to add to its portfolio as it prepares to cash in on the staycation boom post lockdown.

The Wiltshire hotel, part of the Exclusive Collection, has purchased Baker’s cottage to join Ludlow cottage on the estate’s row of cottages, which is home to 29 bedrooms.

Baker’s cottage is home to two bedrooms and its own garden terrace, kitchen and lounge and is open now to capitalise on the demand for self-catering breaks.

The Manor House and Michelin-starred restaurant and dedicated gin bar will reopen on May 17.



General manager at The Manor House, Gaius Wyncoll, said: “Baker’s Cottage is a real coup for The Manor House. It’s a stunning property with lots of character and plenty of space for an entire family.



“We are lucky enough to be situated in one of the most magnificent parts of the country and wanted to make sure we would appeal to everyone looking for a domestic getaway this summer. It is fantastic that we now have several options so that people can still escape after nearly a year of being cooped up at home.”