The Marylebone Hotel appoints new executive head chef for 108 Brasserie

Family-owned Irish luxury hotel group, The Doyle Collection has announced the appointment of Simon Conboy as head chef at The Marylebone Hotel, overseeing its signature restaurant, 108 Brasserie.

Formerly of The Ivy, Dubai and Grosvenor House Hotel, Conboy boasts experience from his time as head chef at Lanes Bar and Restaurant, The Forge and Le Deuxième in London, as well as appearing on MasterChef: The Professionals and catering for high profile UK events such as the BAFTAs and The Pride of Britain Awards.

He joins The Marylebone Hotel’s signature restaurant from his position as head chef at JW Marriot Grosvenor House Hotel.

Commenting on his new role, Conboy said: “I am delighted to be joining The Doyle Collection as Executive head chef of The Marylebone. The main restaurant, 108 Brasserie, is such a popular local destination in Marylebone Village and I look forward to getting to know the patrons and creating some really innovative and exciting dining experiences. Our menu will draw on global influences, using the season’s best produce and dedicatedly working closely with London’s top suppliers. We currently have fantastic al fresco dining on Marylebone Lane for now but I can’t wait to open the full restaurant space on 17th May!”

One of the highlights of Conboy’s career was moving to Dubai in 2010, where he oversaw two significant openings in the space of only one year: The Ivy Dubai and Rivington Bar and Grill.