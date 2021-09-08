The Montagu Arms expands luxury offering with launch of new courtyard suites

The Montagu Arms in the New Forest has expanded its offering with the opening of five new courtyard rooms and suites.

A further four are also due for completion in late October 2021.

The nine rooms, which comprises courtyard deluxe rooms and courtyard studio suites, have been developed within the original 1920’s chauffeur garages on site at the hotel, centred around a courtyard garden.

Each comes with a lounge area, freestanding bath and private terrace, designed for couples and families. All nine rooms can also be booked exclusively.

British wool throws have been sourced from the British Blanket Company and beds from Hampshire-based Millbrook Beds, with bespoke artwork provided by local artist Aimee Durnell.

Features also include vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams and four poster beds, whilst marble bathrooms comprise a large free-standing bath, walk-in shower, and double marble vanity sinks.



James Hiley-Jones, managing director of The Montagu Arms comments: “We are delighted with the opening of our new Courtyard Rooms and Suites and think the launch of additional accommodation has come at a perfect time with the continued surge in staycations. Having been developed in the original chauffeur garages which reside around a courtyard, we believe it is a great use of original space and embraces outdoor and indoor living through the glass fronted design and private terraces.”

The Montagu Arms is situated in Beaulieu and is home to a 3 AA Rosette Terrace Restaurant and 24 bedrooms. It is the sister hotel to Carys Arms in Brockenhurst.