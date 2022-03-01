Accor signs three new properties in the UK

Accor has announced the signings of three new UK properties: The Municipal Hotel Liverpool – MGallery, Mercure Paignton and ibis Styles Paignton.

The deal has been signed in partnership with Fragrance Group, which is a major global development partner for Accor.

The first of the sites to open will be Mercure Paignton, which is scheduled to launch in Q3 of 2022. The five-storey, 161-bedroom hotel will boast a prime location on Paignton’s seafront.

ibis Styles Paignton will open next in Q4 2022. The 120-room hotel will feature a restaurant and enjoys a seafront position, located centrally to the town.

The Municipal Hotel Liverpool – MGallery will be the final hotel to open, set to debut in 2023.

The site will open as a 189-bedroom boutique hotel, following an extensive conversion of the city’s Grade-II listed Municipal Buildings.

The project will include a restoration of the heritage building as well as a new extension in bronze-effect glazed cladding.

The building will include a pool, gym, spa and treatment rooms, in addition to a restaurant, bar and lounge.

Philip Lassman, Vice President Development, Accor Northern Europe, commented: “Following the successful launch of hotels with Fragrance Group in both Australia and Singapore, Accor is delighted to be bringing the partnership to the UK and Northern Europe market with these three new signings. We are particularly excited to bring the MGallery brand to Liverpool in such a preeminent location and unique building.

“The expansion of our successful partnership demonstrates the growing confidence and active appetite within the market, and we are pleased to see that investors are forging ahead to support the recovery of our industry. We are proud of our continued growth which is enabling us to further develop projects in the UK with great partners who share Accor’s vision and ambition for the hospitality industry.”