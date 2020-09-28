The role: Dining room and cocktail lounge manager

The Nare Hotel, positioned as ‘the country house hotel by the sea’, is Cornwall’s top luxury hotel and only 5-star Country House Hotel. Overlooking a beach with perfect sea views, the hotel offers traditional standards of comfort, luxury and service that are increasingly difficult to find in the modern world. Rated by the AA as the best hotel in Cornwall every year for the last 15 years, it is set in some 8 acres, has 37 well-appointed rooms, a traditional ‘Dining Room’ and a fine dining restaurant. In addition, the hotel offers a broad range of leisure facilities including indoor and outdoor pools, a small spa and a 38’ motor launch for guest excursions.

The Dining Room offers Breakfast, Afternoon tea and Dinner to all guest in residence. Dinner time is a traditional affair offering Silver and Gueridon service each evening. You will need to be proficient in all the service styles we offer.

We are looking for a personality who is confident to be the face of the Dining Room restaurant and passionate about service and team development. Whilst this is a guest-facing role there are also the administration requirements of running such a department.

You will be supported by Maître D, assistants and Sommelier.

Whilst at one level this is a traditional business, it is also progressive, and candidates should be able to demonstrate a much more contemporary outlook on life and an ability to adapt to a fast-moving, busy operation.

You will require your own transport.

Contact: General manager, Matthew Voyle gm@narehotel.co.uk (preferred) 01872500006