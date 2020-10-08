The Ned adds another Soho House brand to F&B offering

Tomorrow will see a new F&B offering launch on the ground floor of The Ned in London.

Situated next to the hotel reception, Electric Diner will be the sister restaurant to Soho House & Co’s Electric Diner Portobello and is another Soho House brand to be introduced at the luxury hotel following the success of dining space Cecconi’s.

The revamped menu at Electric Bar & Diner, which replaces Zobler’s and Café Sou, will offer a mixture of diner and deli favourites.

The space has been transformed with plush red banquette seating and a refreshed bar.

The new bar offers a selection of classic American cocktails, as well as craft and draught beers such as Forest Road, Guinness, Sierra Nevada and Brooklyn lager.

Electric Bar & Diner serves breakfast, brunch and all-day classics.