The Ned opens new bar The Parlour

The Ned in London has opened its newest addition in the form of a 1930’s inspired bar, The Parlour.

This Friday the luxury London hotel will open the new jazz and cabaret bar on its lower ground floor, playing host to well-known artists and popular new acts from Wednesday to Friday nights each week.

Residencies include saxophonist and clarinettist Giacomo Smith and his five-piece band; British singer, songwriter and pianist Reuben James; and Seattle native artist Kimberly Nichole, former mistress of ceremonies at The Box New York.

Saturday nights see a Black Cat Cabaret production take to the stage with ‘High Society’, a theatrical experience fusing contemporary circus and burlesque.

The Parlour will boast a new menu, developed by executive chef Lee Kebble, including a Yakitori selection and staples such as lobster thermidor, as well as a newly-created cocktail list.

Interiors have been created by the Soho House Design team, who were inspired by Art Deco 1930’s jazz clubs.

Details include a bespoke ‘sunburst design’ stage, jewel-toned velvet club chairs and burl oak veneer tables.

Dark high gloss painted walls are lit by Murano glass flush mount ceiling lights and Maison Jansen-style brass palm shaped lamps.

The Parlour is open Wednesday – Saturday, from 6pm until late. Thursday nights will be open for Ned’s Club members and their guests only.