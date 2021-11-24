New Moxy Glasgow SEC takes inspiration from city’s musical history

Moxy Hotels (Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand) has announced the opening of Moxy Glasgow SEC.

The hotel features 243 bedrooms and is found closeby to popular event venue OVO Hydro, where the likes of music concerts take place throughout the year.

As such, guests can expect to find musical paraphernalia dotted around the hotel, including the likes of a drum kit, light rig frame, drumsticks hanging from the ceiling, microphone lighting and old-style amplifiers.

This is the second Moxy hotel to open in Scotland’s largest city, following on from the launch of Moxy Glasgow Merchant City. Each bedroom features mood lighting under the beds and cabin designed hanging space, while the hotel’s 13 suites feature a lounge area complete with sofa bed.

A communal space in the lobby features opportunities for games and activities, including a snooker table, while a 24-hour gym is also available on site.

The hotel opened just in time for the COP26 conference and takes sustainability seriously – key initiatives include recycling bins in each bedroom and the use of mobile keys and bulk toiletries to minimise plastic waste.

Donovan Sumner, Regional Director of Operations UK for Hotel Co. 51, the operating company for Moxy Glasgow SEC commented: “Glasgow is a great city and we’re proud to make this our 13th UK opening. We continue to embrace the cheeky and free spirited atmosphere that Moxy has become famous for. We’re delighted to have David at the helm and we look forward to welcoming guests looking for something different in the hotel arena where the Moxy personality gets to shine through.”