The newest Pig confirms leadership team with hotel director joining from Shoreditch House

The newest Pig in Robin Hutson’s acclaimed portfolio has confirmed its newly-formed leadership team, with just one hire joining from outside the current Home Grown Hotels group.

The Pig in the South Downs, due to open this summer, will be the eighth addition to the Pig litter, and has announced the appointment of Mairead Gleeson as its new hotel director.

Gleeson joins from her most recent position of head of operations at food market concept, Market Halls. She was also previously general manager at Shoreditch House and will start with Home Grown Hotels this month.

Story continues below Advertisement

Overseeing The Pig in the South Downs will be Lora Strizic, regional operations director. She has been with the company since 2009, having been the first hotel director at The Pig, The Pig on the Beach and more recently the regional role for Kent and Sussex. She first worked with Robin at Hotel du Vin over 20 years ago.

Deputy general manager is Charlotte Storey, who joins from the same position at The Pig at Combe, senior duty manager is Adam Brandish from The Pig at Harlyn Bay, which launched in 2019.

Head chef is Kamil Oseka from The Pig at Bridge Place and has been with the company for the last decade having previously held head chef positions at Bath, Bridge Place and now South Downs.

Reception manager is Shannon Madgwick from The Pig at Harlyn Bay; Restaurant manager is Lydia Rigby joining from The Pig at Bridge Place; Head kitchen gardener is Alex Coutts from The Pig at Combe; Head housekeeper is Hayley Weatherill from The Pig at Bridge Place.

Heading up the bar will be Tean Bradford from The Pig at Harlyn Bay, while head sommelier will be Luke Harbor from the Pig at Bridge Place, who will be looking after the hotel’s new vineyard.

The 30-bedroom Pig in the South Downs in the hamlet of Madehurst near Arundel, Sussex, will open in summer 2021. Dating back to the 1770s, the former Madehurst House has been transformed into signature Pig-style by Judy Hutson.