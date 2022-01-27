The Northumberland Arms welcomes new Head Chef and General Manager

The Northumberland Arms, a pub with rooms which boasts just six guest bedrooms, has announced the appointment of two key roles: Adam Westgarth steps into the role of Head Chef and Clair Potts joins as General Manager.

Westgarth’s background is in fine-dining and he brings more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry to the role.

He has worked at many of the region’s top hotels including Wynyard Hall, Otterburn Castle and Matfen Hall, along with Northcote near Blackburn.

Having worked up to Michelin star and four rosette levels, Westgarth plans to bring fine dining skills and flavours to The Northumberland Arms, while staying true to the pub environment.

He commented: “I’ve worked in a corporate environment in a hotel group for the last five years and while I gained some fantastic experience, I missed being hands on with the food and couldn’t wait to get back in the kitchen.

“The Northumberland Arms has huge potential and seemed like a great fit and I’m currently playing around with ingredients for upcoming special occasions and working on building the team.”

Potts brings more than 25 years of experience to her new position, having started her career in hospitality aged just 16.

She had been with the Sir John Fitzgerald Group for almost her entire career, working her way up from kitchen staff to managerial roles.

Potts commented: “It seemed like a good time in my career to make a change and when the role at The Northumberland Arms came up, I couldn’t say no.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting stuck into work at the venue and we have some really fantastic plans in the pipeline for the coming months.”

The Northumberland Arms is operated by The Northumberland Pub Company and offers guests a choice of six en-suite bedrooms all named after local landmarks.