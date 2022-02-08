The Old Inn, Isle of Skye, placed on market at £1.9m

The Old Inn, a pub with rooms found in Carbost on the Isle of Skye has been brought to market for the first time in over 45 years.

The Old Inn is a public house and restaurant with letting accommodation located on the stunning Isle of Skye, which is one of the top tourist locations in Scotland, famous for its beautiful scenery, landscapes and mountains.

The Old Inn benefits from an 80 cover public house, along with letting accommodation including a five bedroom bunkhouse (featuring one disabled bunkroom) and a B+B with six letting bedrooms and a manager’s flat.

Described as a ‘stunning seaside business’, the property is believed to best suit an owner operator, small group or couple looking for a successful lifestyle business.

The Old Inn is being sold by long-time business partners Angus Cooper and Spencer Smith.

The Cooper family have owned and operated the business with Smith for over 45 years.

The Old Inn benefits from its plum location, with the extensive history of the island attracting many tourists throughout the year and bringing in plenty of business.

Scottish property firm Graham + Sibbald are handling the sale and inviting offers over £1.9 million.

Peter Seymour, a Hotel + Leisure Agent with Graham + Sibbald, commented: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of the Isle of Skye’s leisure institutions. The Old Inn has a fantastic reputation and its atmosphere during the summer is exceptional.

“This is a fantastic chance for a small to medium sized group or an owner operator to take on this business.”

Interested parties can contact Seymour for more information on peter.seymour@g-s.co.uk.