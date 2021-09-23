The Old Manse of Blair completes bedroom expansion as owners hand over management

The owners of the Old Manse of Blair in Scotland have recently completed a bedroom expansion and now handed over the day-to-day management of the property to Inverlochy Castle Management International.

The five-star country house has been owned by Archie and Anne MacDonald since 2016 and d has expanded by 10 bedrooms as part of its ‘autumn strategic growth plans’, bringing the total room capacity on site to 23.

The new bedrooms are within a new, purpose built larch-clad building in the hotel’s walled garden, and all follow a luxury botanical design.

The Old Manse of Blair will now be managed by Inverlochy Castle Management, joining the likes of Isle of Eriska and Andy Murray’s Cromlix House in the collection, as the owners take a step back from operations.

Anne MacDonald, owner of The Old Manse of Blair said: “Joining the ICMI collection marks an exciting next step for The Old Manse of Blair. Since purchasing what was an unoccupied residential dwelling house back in 2016, we started from scratch. Investing, restoring and safe-guarding the historic listed building was the priority, then further developing the estate offering with the addition of The Orangery restaurant and adding the additional rooms in the stables conversion and other estate cottages.

“Now, we have partnered with ICMI to tap into their excellent reputation for incredible guest experiences, something we felt was a natural synergy with The Old Manse of Blair. It also marks a significant personal milestone as we step back from day-to-day operations after five years in the Highlands.”

The Old Manse of Blair estate also houses The Orangery fine dining restaurant serving local seasonal produce.