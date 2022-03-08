Devon’s The Osborne to be converted into new aparthotel

The Osborne Hotel in Ilfracombe, Devon, has been sold to independent operator, Monroe Apartments Ltd, off a guide price of £975,000.

The hotel has been under the ownership of the Cox family since the 1970s, 53 ensuite guest bedrooms, a bar, dining room and 200 capacity ballroom.

In addition, the hotel includes a spacious two-bedroom owner’s house, secure garage and disused four-bedroom apartment.

Brothers, Stuart and Nick Cox, decided to sell the hotel to pursue new business ventures.

Stuart Cox commentsed: “After over 50 years of running a busy hotel, we felt the time was right to sell. After contacting Christie & Co, having previously tried other agents, we immediately felt confident in their ability to help with the sale. So, a big thanks to Stephen and his team at Christie & Co for achieving the sale.”

New owners, Monroe Apartments Ltd, which operate aparthotels in London and Eastbourne, has already been granted a lawful development certificate by North Devon County Council for internal changes and usage, in order to convert the hotel into an aparthotel.

Stephen Champion, Director – Hotels at Christie & Co, who brokered the sale, commented: “The Osborne Hotel has been successfully operated as a popular hotel focusing on coach groups for over 50 years, however changing tastes and more discerning visitors meant the hotel needed an extensive refurbishment at the time of sale to meet the demands of the modern hotel guest.

“The booming staycation market has seen demand for aparthotel and self-catering style accommodation increase as people look for more flexibility in their accommodation. It is therefore unsurprising to see the new owners take The Osborne Hotel business in this direction. We wish the new owners every success with their plans for The Osborne and have no doubt that their extensive experience in this market will see them make a success of the business when it reopens.”