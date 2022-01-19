The Other House Covent Garden: Group granted planning permission for second London site

The Other House Group has been granted planning permission to convert the Wellington Block site in Covent Garden into an upscale Residents Club, following the group’s acquisition of the property in May 2021.

The landmark property comprises seven separate buildings, including a former rectory, and The Other House group plans to add an inner glazed atrium as well as a further three floors, affording guests views across central London.

Located moments from the piazza, The Other House Covent Garden will offer the brand’s signature Club Flats, with public areas comprising a destination bar, casual bistro and a rooftop bar.

A private members’ area will offer a restaurant, spa with vitality pool, and hi-tech fitness centre.

The Other House Covent Garden will be realised by architects Falconer Chester Hall and Interior Designers Bergman Design House, who also oversaw the design of the group’s first site, The Other House South Kensington, which is scheduled to debut in spring.

Naomi Heaton, CEO and Founder, The Other House commented: “We are simply thrilled to have reached another milestone on our journey creating The Other House brand.

“Our Covent Garden site embodies everything we want to achieve – sensitively restoring a historic space in prime central London and transforming it into something that truly caters for the modern, global traveller and the local community.”

Alastair Shephard, Partner, Falconer Chester Hall Architects added: “The approved scheme will help to transform this corner of Covent Garden, providing a distinct offer within a unique collection of buildings.

“Proposals will blend modern interventions and historic assets, connected by a spectacular atrium acting as a vibrant heart to the city block.

“The scheme will also set an example for sustainability, through re-use, adaptation, urban greening and energy efficiency.

“It has been a pleasure working with such forward thinking owners and work is already underway to deliver the scheme.”