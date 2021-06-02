The Pig in the South Downs opens bookings as September launch date is announced

The Pig in the South Downs is to open its doors on Monday 6 September.

The eighth Piggy in the litter from pioneering hotelier Robin Hutson and his wife Judy, the new hotel will open bookings for overnight stays from 11am today and a flood of anticipation is expected as telephone lines open.

The Pig in the South Downs is situated in the hamlet of Madehurst near Arundel, Sussex, in the former Madehurst House which dates back to the 1770s.

At the new hotel, on the ground floor guests will walk into a generous entrance hall and reception area. Adjacent to the entrance hall are a study and snug complete with open fireplace and inviting sofas and armchairs.

There are two further lounge areas and beyond that, The Pig’s signature greenhouse restaurant. At the far end of the restaurant is a private dining room.

On the first floor of the main house is a collection of bedrooms and beyond the courtyard of the main house is a wing which will house further accommodation.

Separate from the main building is the Stable Block and stable cottage with further rooms, some of which can be joined together for larger groups. Additional accommodation is being created in the Chicken Shack which has a large room with sitting area, bathroom and free-standing bath in the bedroom and The Chicken Coup which has two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a freestanding bath in the main bedroom. There will also be a selection of Garden Wagon rooms in and around the kitchen garden.

Each area of the hotel has been designed by Judy Hutson, who is responsible for The Pig’s signature style and pizazz.

The two-acre South West facing field directly in front of what will become the main restaurant of the hotel is where vines have recently been planted by Hutson and his wine team.

Previously used for grazing alpacas, this is where the team is creating the group’s first vineyard.

The last Pig to open from Hutson’s Home Grown Hotels Group was The Pig at Harlyn Bay which opened in July last year after a short delay due to Covid.

Within the first three hours of booking lines opening, over 1,000 room nights were sold for the brand’s first Cornish spot.