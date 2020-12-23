The Pig in the South Downs

Location: Arundel, Sussex

Operated by: Home Grown Hotels Group

Bedrooms: 30

OPENING DATE: Summer 2021

The Pig in the South Downs in the hamlet of Madehurst near Arundel, Sussex, will open in summer 2021. Dating back to the 1770s, the former Madehurst House will become the eighth Pig in the litter headed up by industry pioneer, Robin Hutson.

At the new hotel, on the ground floor guests will walk into a generous entrance hall and reception area. Adjacent to the entrance hall are a study and snug complete with open fireplace and inviting sofas and armchairs. There are two further lounge areas and beyond that, The Pig’s signature greenhouse restaurant. At the far end of the restaurant is a private dining room.

On the first floor of the main house is a collection of bedrooms with various shower rooms, bathrooms, some with freestanding baths within the rooms and beyond the courtyard of the main house is a wing which will house further accommodation. Separate from the main building is the Stable Block and stable cottage with further rooms, some of which can be joined together for larger groups. Additional accommodation is being created in the Chicken Shack which has a large room with sitting area, bathroom and free-standing bath in the bedroom and The Chicken Coup which has two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a freestanding bath in the main bedroom. There will also be a selection of Garden Wagon rooms in and around the kitchen garden.

The two-acre South West facing field directly in front of what will become the main restaurant of the hotel is where vines have recently been planted by Hutson and his wine team. Previously used for grazing alpacas, this is where the team is creating the group’s first vineyard.