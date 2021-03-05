The Pig sees huge demand hike for ‘Big Outdoor Lunch’ as it announces April 12 opening

The Pig Hotels yesterday experienced sky-high demand as the group released bookings for its new Big Outdoor Lunch offering, available from April 12.

The Home Grown Hotels’ brand, operated by CEO Robin Hutson, announced details for the new outdoor dining initiative yesterday and within hours, the booking system had crashed due to the huge surge in demand.

The Big Outdoor Lunch will see The Pig Hotels opening their terraces for lunch dining from Monday April 12, in line with government restrictions, and will be an ‘open-air, all-weather affair’ with a simple menu and rustic set-up.

The Pig at Harlyn Bar in Cornwall, the newest pig in the litter, will also be opening The Lobster Shed outdoor eating terrace, for brunch, lunch and dinner, on April 12 ahead of the hotel’s official opening date on May 17.

The brand also announced that its Potting Shed treatment rooms will open from next month.

With bookings open for the summer, the group said summer was ‘filling up quickly’ for overnight stays.

Taking to Twitter last night, CEO Robin Hutson explained to messages that the website was experiencing technical difficulties after ‘demand crashed the site’ for bookings for the Big Outdoor Lunch.