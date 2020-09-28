Company: The Polizzi Collection

The role: General manager for The Star. Alfriston

Exciting role for an ambitious and energetic individual wishing to take on their first senior management role opening and running a high profile boutique hotel (part of a family run group) in a beautiful East Sussex Village close to Glyndebourne.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is anticipated that following a year long refurbishment the hotel will open early 2021. The building provides 30 bedrooms, a pub, all day casual dining, a more formal restaurant and will cater for events and weddings

This opportunity would suit an individual with several years of experience in a similar setting as a deputy manager or a strong front of house/duty manager from a larger establishment wishing to grow their career. Training and support will be provided to the right person.

Candidates must demonstrate a sound background in financial management and have experience of setting and delivering challenging KPI s across all aspects of the business together with a willingness to take a hands on role in every department. This role is not for you if you wish to spend all your time in your office. You will also have a track record of managing and motivating staff and a good working knowledge of current hr practices and recruitment.

This role gives you the opportunity to make your name and to enjoy establishing our reputation as the place to visit for the excellent customer service and superb food.

Package of approximately £50,000 to be negotiated.