Cubitt House to open pub with rooms The Princess Royal in London’s Notting Hill

Cubitt House, a collection of Central London pubs, has announced it will open The Princess Royal in London’s Notting Hill neighbourhood this March.

The pub, which dates back to the Victorian era, will be home to a large dining room and bar, along with a walled garden, private feasting rooms and four individually designed bedrooms.

The guest bedrooms will be located on the pub’s second floor and will be available to book for overnight stays.

Each room promises ‘a luxurious escape from the city’ and will feature plush fabrics, soft mattresses and amenities provided by 100 Acres Apothecary.

Throughout the building the interiors will take inspiration from the pub’s Victorian heritage, highlighting original features and souring antiques from around the country, as well as using era-appropriate wallpapers, fabrics and bathroom fittings.

Downstairs, the dining room’s menu has been designed by Chef Director Ben Tish, previously of Salt Yard Group – a portfolio of five modern Spanish and Italian restaurants around Central London.

Tish’s menu takes inspiration from the diverse cooking styles of the Mediterranean and focuses on seasonality and the best British produce, from suppliers including Wright Brothers and Mr Txuleta.

The menu at The Princess Royal will feature dishes such as red prawn crudo with rosemary and orange or Old Spot pork chop with salt roasted beetroot, new season carrots and walnut picada.

The ground floor will also offer the option for guests to dine in the pub’s private walled gardens, a stylish and modern outdoor dining space inspired by the Mediterranean, which have been designed by award winning landscape architect and House & Garden’s Garden Designer of the Year 2021, Jinny Blom.

In 2021, Cubitt House announced the appointment of a new Executive Team to develop its existing portfolio of six pubs in central London and to drive expansion throughout the group.