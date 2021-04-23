The Queens Hotel in Leeds inks partnership with Living Ventures for new restaurant

The Queens Hotel Leeds, part of The QHotels Group, has partnered with Living Ventures to launch a ‘Raffles-inspired’ restaurant and bar as it prepares to unveil the results of its £16m refurbishment.

This summer the hotel will launch Grand Pacific, which will be a 100-cover restaurant, private dining rooms and a bar featuring dishes such as Asian spice duck cottage pie and tempura Szechuan sea bass, in a menu combining Asian spices with British classics.

In addition to the main restaurant and bar, the hotel will be home to Café Pacific, an all-day social hub.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of The QHotels Group, which boasts a 21-strong, nationwide portfolio of hotels, says: “We are thrilled to finally reveal the exceptional food and drink offering we’re bringing to The Queens. With such a rich history, it seemed only fitting to bring on board a partner who celebrates the grandeur of times gone by but with that all important contemporary twist. Throughout the refurbishment we have retained historical details that make the hotel so special but have introduced elements such as the social hub that accommodate and celebrate the new way people use hotel spaces.”

The hotel and Grand Pacific will be open for business from summer 2021. Plans includes a renovation of all bedrooms, as well as adding an additional 16, bringing the room total to 232.