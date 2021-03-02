The Salutation Hotel goes on the market for £5m a year after insolvency

The hotel made famous by former Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker has gone up for sale with a £5m price tag.
The Salutation in Kent closed its doors in January 2020 and entered into Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation in March with all bookings at the 17-bedroom hotel and restaurant cancelled.
The business was being run by John Fothergill who had a five-year lease with owners Steph and Dom Parker, stars of the popular Channel 4 show.
Now the pair have brought the Queen Anne style 17-bedroom Grade-I listed property to market.
They first acquired the manor house in 2004 for £2.6m and turned it into a hotel after finding fame with Googlebox.
Fothergill had been running it with his wife Dorothy since 2016.
A refurbishment project saw the bedrooms redesigned and the reconfiguration of the ground floor into a new space for dining, drinks and afternoon tea.
The kitchen was also relocated to the north wing under a glass atrium.
The mansion was designed in 1911 by renowned British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens.