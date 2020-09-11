The Savoy announces new managing director ahead of reopening

The Savoy has announced the appointment of a new managing director, ahead of its reopening on September 24.

The Fairmont-managed hotel will reopen this month with Franck Arnold at the helm, who joins as MD and regional vice president from September 21.

The Savoy will start a phased reopening from September 24 after almost seven months of closure. The Savoy Grill will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from September 21, while from September 24, the hotel will reopen for afternoon tea in Thames Foyer and drinks in the Beaufort Bar.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bookings for overnight stays are now open from October 1, when the hotel’s pool and gym will also reopen.

The Savoy will then open its other outlets, the American Bar, Kaspar’s at The Savoy and Simpsons in the Strand.

In addition to his managing director role at the Savoy, Arnold will oversee operations at Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam and Fairmont Windsor Park, which is expected to open in spring 2021.

Arnold boasts over 30 years’ experience with the likes of IHG, Four Seasons, Rocco Forte, Ritz-Carlton and independent hotels in Europe and North America.

Arnold said: “I’m both honoured and humbled to take on the role of managing director of The Savoy and regional vice president, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. We are living through exceptional times, which create many challenges, but also opportunities. I’m excited to be working with a team of extraordinary people, who I know are as committed as I am to rebuilding our business and re-establishing The Savoy as a beacon of luxury hospitality in one of the world’s most diverse and cosmopolitan cities.”

Commenting on his appointment, Marc Dardenne, COO Accor Europe Luxury Brands, said: “Franck is an exceptional luxury hotelier, passionate about hospitality, people and experiences. His attention to detail ensures excellence and his energy and vision will spread through his team. He has a wealth of experience in North America and a luxury background that is second to none.”