The Scarlet appoints new head chef from Paschoe House

Cornwall hotel The Scarlet has announced the appointment of a new head chef.

The hotel, which opened in 2009 by three sisters Emma Stratton, Debbie Wakefield and Rebecca Whittingham, has welcomed Craig Davies to the team, who boasts more than 15 years’ experience working at a range of award-winning restaurants.

Davies has experience at the likes of The Chester Grosvenor Hotel & Spa where he worked under Simon Radley and The Vineyard Hotel & Spa working under John Campbell.

Story continues below Advertisement

Most recently Davies held the position of head chef at Paschoe House where, he and the team were awarded 3 AA rosettes.

He will now work alongside Tom Hunter, who is head of food for Red Hotels which also includes sister hotel, Bedruthan.

Upon the Scarlet’s re-opening in the spring, Davies will be introducing an elevated dining experience throughout the hotel, including the launch of a new breakfast and in-room offering, and relaxed lunch and afternoon tea for diners.

His spa offering will be a Ayurveda-inspired menu.

The highlight will be Davies’ seven-course tasting menu with paired wines.

Davies: “I’m incredibly excited about joining the Scarlet. Cooking is a creative outlet for me. I love working with flavours, pairing the unexpected, using a wide array of wonderful local and seasonal ingredients that give diners the element of surprise, reinventing the classics and really enhancing the dining experience.”

Head of food for Red Hotels, Tom Hunter adds: “Craig joining the team will significantly elevate the Scarlet’s already strong reputation for dining. It signifies just one of the innovative changes we have made to the Red Hotels dining offerings in 2021 and positions our culinary experiences as some of the best in Cornwall. It’s going to be an exciting time for the team and for our diners and I know Craig will be very visible part of the experience.”