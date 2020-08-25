The Seren Collection appoints new director of restaurants from Le Manoir

Welsh hospitality group, The Seren Collection, has announced the appointment of a new director of restaurants, Mourad Ben Tekfa.

He joins the portfolio, which includes luxury hotel the Grove of Narberth, from Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, where he has been for 18 years.

Mourad was first appointed restaurant manager at the Oxfordshire hotel and then promoted to the role of restaurant director in 2010.

In his new role, Mourad will oversee the four restaurants in the Collection, including fine dining Fernery and more casual Artisan Room Restaurant at the Grove of Narberth, the Michelin-starred Beach House Restaurant on the Gower Peninsular, and the Coast Restaurant in Saundersfoot.

Mourad will also join the owners Neil & Zoe Kedward on the newly formed executive management board for the collection.

Managing director of The Seren Collection, Neil Kedward said: ‘We all need great people around us and so we are delighted to have Mourad by our side.

The loyalty he has shown to Le Manoir over so many years is rare to see, and he has delivered at the highest level for so long. His contribution to Raymond Blanc’s vision and the wider sector in terms of people development is enormous.

“We feel blessed to be able to bring somebody of his obvious calibre into the Seren Collection to ensure our quality levels continue to progress in the years ahead. With so many exciting plans for the future, Mourad is the perfect restaurant professional to help us make them a reality.”

Restaurant director, Mourad Ben Tekfa said: “I am thrilled to have accepted the position Director of Restaurants for the Seren Collection. The vision and ambition that Neil shared with me, made it a straightforward and a very exciting decision to take.”

The news follows the announcement that general manager Thomas Agius Ferrante has been promoted to the position of hotel director.