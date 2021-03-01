The Set Hotels to rebrand as company looks towards growth

The Set Hotels has revealed a ‘soft rebrand’ and launch of The Set Collection as it looks towards growth.

The group, which comprises Hotel Café Royal in London, the Lutetia in Paris and the Conservatorium in Amsterdam, has announced the ‘next stage’ in its development as it launches new brand representation company, The Set Collection.

The new company has been designed for ‘owners, investors and management teams looking for an alternative to the traditional representation and distribution service’.

The Set Collection will work with hoteliers to provide bespoke services, with owners and management teams retaining their hotel brand and identity alongside the running of the property.

Discussions are underway with a number of interested parties about joining the collection, with more announcements expected to follow.

Brian Gore, VP marketing, brand & digital, The Set Collection, says: “Given the challenges that the travel industry has faced over the past 12 months, we feel that hoteliers are looking for something new that aligns better with their business needs. For example, access to essential distribution channels, does not have to go hand in hand with full sales support if a hotel does not need it. In addition, if required, we will offer services that traditional representation companies do not, such as digital marketing services.”

The Set Hotels was first launched in 2011 with the opening of the Conservatorium in Amsterdam.

Hotel Café Royal joined in 2018.