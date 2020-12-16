The Set to leave the Artist Residence in March 2021

Popular restaurant The Set is to leave its location within the Artist Residence in Brighton in March 2021, when its residency comes to an end.

The restaurant, headed up by chef Dan Kenny, will ‘close the chapter’ after six years with the boutique hotel, owned and operated by Charlie and Justin Salisbury.

The Set will close on March 31, and Kenny teased future plans, saying he hopes the restaurant will ‘live on’ with the chef considering new projects as well as the relocation of the eatery.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Kenny said: “After almost 6 years residing and working alongside Artist Residence this chapter is coming to an end. We will be leaving our residence at the hotel on 31st March 2021. We want to close the chapter by putting out the best food we have ever cooked, so please do book in to come and say goodbye with a final meal with us.



“Big thanks to everyone who has been a part of the restaurant over the years. Staff, suppliers, friends, family, collaborators and the HMRC phone line.



“There are too many people to mention but you know who you are. Again a huge thanks; your help, support and compassion has fuelled the restaurant and made it something we are proud of.



“We hope The Set will live on. The new year may bring us a new home, or we may look at new projects such as pop-ups, exclusive private dining and some other stuff (once we think of it). We shall keep you posted.”

Artist Residence launched in 2008 in Brighton, after Justin Salisbury took over his mum’s B&B. A second site opened in Penzance in 2010 and London in 2014. Artist Residence Oxfordshire opened its doors in 2017, and a fifth Artist Residence in Bristol is due to open later next year.