The Sharnbrook Hotel in Bedfordshire brought to market at £3.95m

The Sharnbrook Hotel in Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, has been brought to market at an asking price of £3.95 million plus VAT for the freehold interest.

Set within a substantial 1.72-hectare site, with prominent road frontage, substantial car parking and private gardens, the purpose-built hotel was constructed in 2006 with further extensions added in 2016.

The two-storey property features 42 well-appointed en suite guest bedrooms, a large reception area, lounge bar, five function and conference rooms, high specification commercial kitchen, and a restaurant.

Located to the north of the county town of Bedford, the venue has many amenities and attractions nearby with the town of Bedford just nine miles to the south and the regional town of Milton Keynes 23 miles to the southwest.

The Sharnbrook Hotel has been owned and operated by the current owners, the Ciampi Family for the past 16 years and has subsequently built up a strong local following, as well as enjoying repeat business from both corporate and leisure guests.

Ciro Ciampi comments, “We have enjoyed running the hotel since 2006, however, we feel the time is right for a new operator to take the helm.

“With scope to develop the function business to fully utilise the 300-capacity banqueting suite, we feel there is an exciting opportunity for a new owner to grow the hotel and take it to the next level.”

Ed Bellfield, Regional Director at Christie & Co’s Winchester office is handling the sale and comments: “The Sharnbrook Hotel presents a unique opportunity to acquire a successful freehold hotel in what is a highly sought-after location in the heart of the Bedfordshire countryside.

“Lying only nine miles to the north of Bedford on the A6 and just 23 miles from Junction 14 of the M1 motorway, it is very easily accessible, and we expect strong interest.”