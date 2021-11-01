The Signet Collection announces second hotel site

The Signet Collection, headed up by former Longshot COO Hector Ross, has announced plans to open its second hotel next year.

The group will launch The Retreat Elcot Park in spring 2022 following on from The Signet Collection’s debut hotel The Mitre Hampton Court in September 2020.

Housed in a Grade II-listed 18th-century building dating back to 1772 and located between Hungerford and Newbury, The Retreat was once the childhood home of poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel will comprise 55 bedrooms and two restaurant – an all-day dining brasserie and pan-Asian restaurant, overseen by chef Ronnie Kimbugwe, whose background includes time with the Gordon Ramsay group at Claridge’s Hotel and a decade with the Bel and Dragon Country Inns. He also runs the F&B operation at The Mitre.

Other elements include a whisky tasting room, honesty pantries on each floor, various meeting and events spaces, plus outdoor pursuits such as a walled working garden, tennis courts, an outdoor infinity pool (complete with designer cabanas and Whispering Angel pool bar), croquet lawns and children’s zone.

There will also be a health club, with pools, treatment rooms, steam and sauna, plus a gym, spin studio and wellness area.

The Courtyard will be a mixed-use retail space consisting of a bakery, coffee house, hair salon and wine store.

Hector Ross, managing partner, says: “We are delighted to announce the second hotel from The Signet Collection coming next spring. As with The Mitre Hampton Court, we look forward to unveiling a property which will be enjoyed in the context of its historical significance, both preserving and restoring authenticity coupled with offering a vast array of activities on site to keep our guests entertained.”

Hector Ross is the former COO at Longshot Holdings and previously worked with Ollie Vigors and Joel Cadbury at Bel & The Dragon and on the launch of luxury hotel, Beaverbrook, before branching out on his own when he acquired The Mitre.