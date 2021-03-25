The Stafford London to launch Courtyard Fire BBQ series with Hawksmoor chef

The Stafford London is launch a new Courtyard Fire BBQ series from April 24, with the hotel’s culinary director Ben Tish and executive chef Jozef Rogulski working with a roster of chefs on new menus from The Courtyard at The American Bar.

First in the series will be Matt Brown, group executive chef from Hawksmoor, with dishes such as short rib & Ogleshield nuggets with kimchi ketchup and a native lobster roll and dry aged porterhouse steaks.

Other chefs confirmed in the series include chef and author Genevieve Taylor, and founder of Singaporean kopitiam Mei Mei London, chef Elizabeth Haigh.

Stuart Procter, chief operating officer, Stafford Collection added: “It was our plan to have a summer of barbecues with a whole host of brilliant chefs in 2020, which for obvious reasons couldn’t happen, so I’m really happy we can get this off the ground in 2021 with such an amazing first chef and restaurant. I’ve always been such a big fan of the Hawksmoor brand and tried their sell-out at home boxes during lockdown which was brilliant, however it’s never the same as the real thing.”

The Stafford London comprises 107 bedrooms, including the Stafford Mews building, the Carriage House and restaurant, The Game Bird, plus 380-year-old wine cellars.

The hotel’s American bar will open for alfresco dining and drinks from April 12.