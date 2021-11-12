The Standard enters agreement for first boutique hotel in Dublin

US boutique hotel operator Standard Hotels has made Dublin the destination for its next opening.

The company has entered into a hotel management agreement with property developer Ballymore.

It will be Standard Hotel’s first location in Ireland and is expected to open in 2025, comprising approximately 200 bedrooms.

It will be situated at Connolly Quarter in the heart of Dublin City Centre and will form part of a mixed-use development directly connected to Ireland’s largest transport hub, servicing 15 million passengers per annum.

Dave Murray, director, Ireland hotels at CBRE, which advised Ballymore on the agreement, said: “This is an ideal partnership between a best-in-class developer and one of the most stylish hotel brands worldwide.

“Situated in a prime location with a superb food and beverage offering, this hotel opening will create something very special for the City of Dublin.”

Dublin is one of a number of major cities that the group plans to expand into within the next four years.

New hotels are planned for Lisbon, Brussels and Ibiza in Europe, while it has also earmarked sites for Bangkok, Singapore and Melbourne.

The brand currently has properties in London, Maldives and the US.