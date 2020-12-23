The Star

Location: Alfriston, Sussex

Owned by: Olga and Alex Polizzi

Bedrooms: 30

OPENING DATE: March

Renowned hoteliers, Olga and Alex Polizzi are to launch their first joint hotel, The Star in Alfriston, in March.

Despite Covid-19 delaying plans and the continued uncertainty, the Grade-II listed 15th century building in Sussex will now launch on March 1, 2021 as a 30-bedroom hotel and the third property in the Polizzi Collection.

The Star will feature Olga’s Polizzi’s signature design flair, and comprise an all-day casual dining space, a more formal restaurant and will cater for events and weddings.

In December 2019 Olga Polizzi, the renowned interior designer, hotelier and director of design for Rocco Forte Hotels bought The Star, Alfriston, in East Sussex, with her daughter, Alex Polizzi, the businesswoman and presenter of Channel 5 television show, The Hotel Inspector.

Olga Polizzi already owns Hotel Tresanton in Cornwall and Hotel Endsleigh in Devon, while The Star, Alfriston is the first official joint venture for the mother and daughter duo.