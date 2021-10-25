The Swan Hotel in Cumbria sees ‘significant uplift’ in bookings and grows team by 20%

The Swan Hotel in Newby Bridge, Cumbria has seen a ‘significant uplift’ in bookings after securing a loan to secure the business following the pandemic.

The hotel, which is currently undergoing an extensive £7m renovation spearheaded by its owners BH Group, benefitted from a £250k loan from Northern Powerhouse Investment fund, which has helped with cash flow and to protect jobs.

The loan has also meant that the Swan Hotel has had the funds to hire 20 new team members across the business, increasing its staff count from 80 to 100.

Alistair Igo, portfolio executive at FW Capital, said: “The team at The Swan Hotel has shown real resilience and adaptability over the last 18 months, and its recent growth is an exciting sign of things to come for the business.

“With a dynamic, growing team in place, and demand in the sector rapidly increasing, there is strong potential for even more success in the future.”

The Swan is currently undergoing a £7m renovation that will see 30 new bedrooms added and a new Holte Spa created.