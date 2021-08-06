The Swan Hotel in the Lakes to open new multi-million Holte Spa in late 2021

The Swan Hotel in the Lake District is to open its new multi-million pound wellness development in late 2021 alongside the launch of 30 new bedrooms.

The hotel broke ground on the new addition in December 2020 with the destination The Holte Spa being created by architects DLG and contractors Medlock.

Interiors will be designed by Fiona Parke of Johnston Parke Interiors who will also be in charge of the new bedrooms.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Holte Spa will be a ‘multi-sensory wellness experience’, home to a new spa garden, indoor / outdoor chemical free swimming pool, outdoor hot tubs, waterfall showers, a Finnish sauna and a relaxation cabin complete with fireplace.

Holte Spa will be partnering with sustainable brands including Grounds, Comfort Zone and OTO on treatments, offered across six spa suites and will also feature a new spa cafe and deli.

The 30 new spa bedrooms will have a ‘calm colour palette’, which will highlight the exposed stone walls and reclaimed barn wood.

The rooms will be split into two categories based on the views – ‘Hillside’ and ‘Riverside’.

The Swan will remain open throughout the project. Bedrooms have already been renovated, new outdoor terrace introduced and the new spa, bedrooms and spa gardens following later this year.

James Houlston, managing director, BH Group commented: “We are delighted to be investing and bringing an ambitious vision to life at The Swan. The addition of 30 new bedrooms and a spectacular new spa will bring exciting new elements to the Lake District, as well as utilising local resources and generating jobs within the community.”

The hotel at Newby Bridge was added to the BH Group portfolio in July 2020, and after received backing from CBRE Global Investors enabling it to proceed with the project.