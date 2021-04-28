The Tawny Hotel to mark new concept launch in gardens of Consall Hall Estate in Peak District

The Tawny Hotel is to introduce a new hospitality concept set within the gardens of Consall Hall Estate in the Peak District this July.

The Tawny Hotel will be situated within the 70-acre grounds of the restored wild garden of the Estate in Staffordshire and comprise a series of accommodation types, including shepherds huts, treehouses and boathouses.

There will be a total of 55 rooms available.

The new joint venture is being spearheaded by locals Fran and William Scott-Moncrieff and Ben and Sarah Reeves, who took on the project three years ago. They are working with local local conservation architects, ctd architects to provide an economically viable and sustainable future for the gardens, which date back to 1246, ultimately creating The Tawny Hotel.

Prior to their ownership, the site was the home of engineer, Mr William Podmore, who spent 50 years transforming the gardens.

Will Scott-Moncrieff, managing director, The Tawny said: “In response to the growing demand for immersive travel experiences, we have been inspired to create a collection of bold eco-conscious structures with sleek, expressive interiors, against a backdrop of stunning natural beauty. We’ve spent the last few years transforming Consall Gardens into a truly unique destination and we cannot wait to begin welcoming guests to The Tawny.”

Each room type is unique in its design and comes with complimentary minibars, Wifi, televisions, outdoor baths, and yoga mats.

The Lookout can accommodate between two and six guests and boasts a private deck with outdoor spa bath. The Treehouses can host up to six guests, while The Boathouses are situated alongside the waterfront.

The Retreats, cedar-clad cabins able to sleep up to eight guests, will launch in 2022.

Accompanying the rooms is the Plumicorn Restaurant, housed in the central building, and overseen by Chris Alexander.

A second dining space, the Feather Lounge, will offer a shorter bar menu. Later this year, The Tawny will unveil The Perch, an intimate space for small groups to experience private dining and access to the Chef’s Table.

There is also an outdoor pool, yoga mats provided in rooms and spa treatments available.

Recycled bikes will also be available later this year.