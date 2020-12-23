The Telegraph Hotel, Coventry

The Telegraph Hotel

Location: Coventry

Operated by: Bespoke Hotels

Bedrooms: 88

OPENING DATE: ‘Early’ 2021

The hotly-anticipated Telegraph Hotel in Coventry is to open its doors in the new year, bringing to fruition a two-year, £15m transformation project of former newspaper headquarters.

After two years of construction and £15m of investment, the former Coventry Telegraph headquarters have been transformed into a luxury hotel that celebrates the cool Mid-Century style of the building.

Created by Complex Development Projects, the hotel sets out to bring ‘glamour and charisma’ to the Coventry hotel market featuring 88 bedrooms, a large bar, conservatory restaurant, Forme & Chase, conference suite and rooftop bar.

The building was previously home to the Coventry Telegraph and pays homage to this history in its design as well as a library of post-war design and newspaper heritage.

The hotel’s most luxurious room is the Lord Iliffe Suite – named after the family who started and until recently owned the newspaper – which includes its own hot tub and terrace.

There is also the Winter Garden – which is made up of 11 bedrooms overlooking a private, glazed indoor terrace only accessible from these rooms.

The hotel will be operated by Bespoke Hotels and was originally due to open in December.