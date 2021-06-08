The Venues Collection’s £300k lockdown revamp at Alexandra House pays off as occupancies rise

Alexandra House has unveiled its new look after a £300k revamp during the pandemic.

The 151-bedroom hotel, which is operated by The Venues Collection, has benefitted from a revamp during lockdown, with ‘major improvements’ rolled out to its bedrooms, meeting rooms, leisure facilities and restaurant area.

Now the investment is paying off, with occupancy levels reaching 80%.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Venues Collection were the first hotel group in the UK to work with Public Health England and the World Health Organisation to host British people who were coming back from Wuhan in China when the pandemic began in early 2020.

Venues Collection runs Alexandra House along with seven other sites around the UK.