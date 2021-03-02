The Vineyard looks to capitalise on outdoor dining with launch of new F&B concept

The Vineyard at Stockcross is to open a new dining concept on April 12, in time to capitalise on outdoor dining as lockdown for the hospitality sector begins to ease.

OutSide – A New Vintage at the five-star hotel will introduce a new seasonal menu from executive head chef Tom Scade when permitted to open on April 12.

The dome-shaped dining space has been given a new look following on from the success of its winter offering last year that managing director Andrew McKenzie says had to ‘abruptly end’ before Christmas due to the sudden announcement of new lockdown rules.

The marquee restaurant first opened last summer and continued into late autumn with a BBQ and grill menu.

McKenzie says: “At last we are delighted to be welcoming real people back in again. We plan to start off where we had to abruptly end before Christmas and have a great new concept and seasonal offering to share. Hopefully this message may also stop my phone ringing off the hook with everyone wanting to book! We are really excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to see you all soon.”

The Vineyard comprises 49 bedrooms and a 3 AA Rosette menu.