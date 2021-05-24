The Wesley Hotel set to expand as planning is submitted for Leeds plot

New plans have been submitted to transform a Grade-II listed building in Leeds into a new hotel and restaurant, operated by The Wesley Hotel group.

The proposal is bidding to convert the five-storey Leeds Methodist Mission on Oxford Place into a 88-bedroom, four-star hotel, ground-floor restaurant and meeting facilities.

The hotel would be operated by The Wesley Hotel, a Methodist based company offering an ethically orientated business model which has been operating in London and Rome for a number of years.

The Wesley is named after John Wesley, co-founder of the Methodist Church and its London site in Euston was awarded the Social Enterprise Mark in 2010.

A statement submitted in support of the plans said: “A hotel use is appropriate in a city centre and will deliver clear economic benefits in terms of job creation and increased spend in the economy.”

The application has been submitted by the Yorkshire West District of the Methodist Church, which owns the building, supported by Alistair Flatman Planning and Pearce Bottomley Architects.