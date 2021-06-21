The Westin London City announces general manager appointment ahead of September opening

The Westin London City has announced the appointment of Alex Dallocchio as general manager to mark the debut of Westin Hotels & Resorts in the UK.

Dallocchio joins the 222-bedroom property, which is due to open this September, with over 20 years’ experience within the international hospitality sector, having previously managed the Beverly Hills Marriott, Embassy Suite Las Vegas and The Declan Suites in San Diego.

The Westin London City will be a key part of the redevelopment of the former Queensbridge House site, as well as an independently operated destination restaurant.

There will also be a Heavenly Spa by Westin, complete with swimming pool, plus two restaurants and a riverside wine bar.

Speaking on his appointment, Dallocchio says: “I’m thrilled to debut the Westin Hotels and Resorts brand in London at a time when wellness has never been so important to travellers, and to oversee the opening of this marquee hotel on the iconic River Thames. I’m looking forward to bringing my insight from the US market to London and setting a new standard for wellbeing in the capital.”