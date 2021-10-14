The Westin London City sets opening date for this November

The Westin London City is due to open in November, marking the debut of the Westin Hotels & Resorts brand in the UK.

Originally for a September launch, the new 222-bedroom hotel makes up a key part of the redevelopment of the former Queensbridge House site in the capital, forming the ‘final piece’ of the path connecting Embankment and the Tower of London.

The new hotel will also feature a 370 sq mtr Heavenly Spa by Westin, with swimming pool, two restaurants and a riverside wine bar.

The development will be home to an independently operated destination restaurant.

Alex Dallocchio was appointed general manager of The Westin London City in June, joining with more than 20 years hospitality industry at the likes of Beverly Hills Marriott and Embassy Suite Last Vegas.

“I’m thrilled to debut the Westin Hotels and Resorts brand in London at a time when wellness has never been so important to travellers, and to oversee the opening of this marquee hotel on the iconic River Thames. I’m looking forward to bringing my insight from the US market to London and setting a new standard for wellbeing in the capital,” said Dallocchio.

The Westin brand currently comprises more than 200 hotels and resorts in almost 40 countries.