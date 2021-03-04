The Zetter Group sold to investor Orca Holding

The Zetter Group has been acquired by hospitality investor Orca Holding.

The sale of the Group, which was founded by owners Mark Sainsbury and Michael Benyan 18 years ago, includes The Zetter Hotel, The Zetter Townhouses in Clerkenwell and Marylebone.

Orca Holding now intends to retain and grown The Zetter Townhouse brand and is ‘actively looking’ to opening more properties in London and other key cities across the UK and Europe, such as Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are extremely proud of the culture of The Zetter Group, the unique hospitality brands we created and the impact they had on London’s vibrant hotel, restaurant and cocktail scene.The fact that Orca Holding are passionate about The Zetter brand and have such exciting plans for its future, is great news for all involved and we wish them every success,” says Michael Benyan, Partner Urban Hotels LLP.

Laith Pharaon, CEO Orca Holding adds: “We see huge growth and development potential in The Zetter Group. This has been a difficult year for most hotels but the properties were previously achieving great success in their respective segments. This acquisition presents an opportunity for more strategic expansion of The Zetter brand and will benefit from Orca Holding’s global hotel development experience.”

Savills advised The Zetter Group on the transaction.Siggis Capital have been appointed to asset manage the group.

The Zetter Hotel opened its doors in Clerkenwell in 2004 and claimed to be London’s first boutique hotel to be designed and built using environmental principles.

Founder Mark Sainsbury went on to found the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

The Zetter Townhouse in Clerkenwell followed in 2011, a quirky 13-bedroom Georgian Townhouse. This was a departure from The Zetter Hotel concept and more like the private home of an ‘eccentric Great Aunt’ with a popular cocktail lounge on the ground floor.

The 24-bedroom Marylebone Zetter Townhouse opened in 2015.