Thomas Agius Ferrante, Hotel director, Grove of Narberth

During a global pandemic, not many people would expect a promotion, but Thomas Agius Ferrante, general manager at the Grove of Narberth, made such an impression on owners Zoe and Neil Kedward that he moved up the ranks after just one year in the role.

Agius Ferrante joined the five-star hotel in early 2019 and in August last year, he was promoted to the role of hotel director, having tightened up operations and significantly grown revenues whilst ‘carefully maturing’ service standards at the Pembrokeshire property.

As a result of his promotion, Agius Ferrante also was appointed to the newly-formed executive management board for the wider group of businesses, the Seren Collection, which includes the Michelin-starred Beach House Restaurant and the Coast Restaurant in Saundersfoot.

Story continues below Advertisement

He also represents the business at the South Wales Regional Tourism Forum.

Agius Ferrante started his career as a chef before moving into senior management roles at One Aldwych and The Berkeley where he spent seven years as food and beverage operations manager.