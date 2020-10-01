Three Mercure branded hotels for sale as individual assets or group purchase

Three hotels operating under the globally renowned Mercure brandin Worcestershire, West Yorkshire and Staffordshire are available to purchase collectively or individually.

The hotels have been brought to the market by global real estate advisor Colliers International on behalf of Jupiter Hotels, owner and operator of the properties, and the company’s joint shareholder FICO Holding UK Ltd and SHotels and Resorts Public Company Ltd.

Offers in the region of £2.8m are being invited for the 4-star Mercure Bewdley The Heath Hotel, situated in 20 acres on the outskirts of Kidderminster.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel comprises 44 bedrooms, a health club and events and meeting rooms.

The Mercure Bradford Bankfield Hotel is the largest of the three hotels, with 103 bedrooms, 12 meeting rooms (the largest of which can hold 300 people), and a large restaurant and bar.

Offers are being invited in the region of £5.1m for the 3-star historic mansion house.

The 4-star Mercure Burton upon Trent Newton Park Hotel – a Grade-II listed country manor hotel set in eight acres – is available for offers in the region of £2.2m. The grand, Italianate-style property has 50 bedrooms and is located three miles from Burton-upon-Trent and seven miles from Derby in an affluent trading location.

Paul Barrasford, director in the Hotels Agency at Colliers International, commented: “The hotels are being offered for sale due to our client’s decision to focus on other interests. This has created a rare opportunity to acquire one or more substantial hotels in prosperous trading locations.

“Pre-Covid trading performances for these hotels were well established and they are expected to bounce back strongly, particularly given that much of their revenues are derived from domestic clientele.”