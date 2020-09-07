Three revenue management events join forces to deliver online global event

Three of Europe’s revenue management conferences will come together in early 2021 to deliver a one-day conference designed to support and unify the revenue management community.

Revenue by Design, organisers of the London based ‘Opportunity’ conferences, Taktikon behind the Nordic based ‘Revenue Forum’ events & webinars and Italy’s ‘Hotel Revenue Forum’ are working on an exclusive hybrid virtual event, the largest of its kind with the industry, driven by the desire to come together and support the global revenue management community following the uncertainty and turbulence of 2020.

The event, held online on Friday 26 February 2021, will bring together global revenue management leaders to debate and discuss how hoteliers can optimise commercial strategies in light of the challenges recent months have presented.

Story continues below Advertisement

Staged simultaneously in London, Stockholm and Milan, with content live streamed from each location, the event is anticipated to bring together revenue managers, general managers and commercial leaders globally, with a combined attendance of up to 1,000 in person at their preferred location, and an anticipated attendance of a further 2,000 from a global online audience.

Ally Northfield, managing director, Revenue by Design says: “This event brings together the leading providers of revenue optimisation conferences across Europe. The partnership offers an unprecedented opportunity to unite the revenue management community at a time when the need to share best practice and support revenue generation into hospitality businesses worldwide has never been greater.”