Tiers announced with 40 areas placed in highest tier

Hotels in 40 areas across the country will have to remain closed when England’s lockdown ends on December 2, after being placed in the strictest tier by the government.
Announced earlier today by government, it’s now been determined which areas will be put into tier 1, 2 or 3, with just three areas placed into the lowest tier with the least restrictions – Cornwall, Isle of Wight and Isles of Scilly.
Areas in tier 3 include Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Manchester, Leicester, Lincolnshire, Slough and Kent.
The new rules means hospitality businesses in tier 3 will be forced to stay close after December 2 and able to offer takeaway or delivery only.
Hotels, pubs and restaurants in tier 2 will be permitted to open but only serve alcohol alongside a ‘substantial meal’. Households will not be allowed to mix indoors.
London, Bournemouth, Oxfordshire, Suffolk and Brighton are included in tier 2.
The measures will be in place until 16 December, when the government will carry out the first tier review, which could see area change tiers ahead of Christmas.
The government website – where users could enter their postcode to find out which tier they are going into – crashed almost immediately after going live.
The full list of are in tier 3 are:
- North East
- Tees Valley Combined Authority
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Darlington
- North East Combined Authority
- Sunderland
- South Tyneside
- Gateshead
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- North Tyneside
- County Durham
- Northumberland
- North West
- Greater Manchester
- Lancashire
- Blackpool
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Yorkshire and The Humber
- The Humber
- West Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
- West Midlands
- Birmingham and Black Country
- Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
- Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
- East Midlands
- Derby and Derbyshire
- Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
- Leicester and Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- South East
- Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2)
- Kent and Medway
- South West
- Bristol
- South Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
To find out which tier your area is in, click HERE