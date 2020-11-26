Tiers announced with 40 areas placed in highest tier

Hotels in 40 areas across the country will have to remain closed when England’s lockdown ends on December 2, after being placed in the strictest tier by the government.

Announced earlier today by government, it’s now been determined which areas will be put into tier 1, 2 or 3, with just three areas placed into the lowest tier with the least restrictions – Cornwall, Isle of Wight and Isles of Scilly.

Areas in tier 3 include Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Manchester, Leicester, Lincolnshire, Slough and Kent.

The new rules means hospitality businesses in tier 3 will be forced to stay close after December 2 and able to offer takeaway or delivery only.

Hotels, pubs and restaurants in tier 2 will be permitted to open but only serve alcohol alongside a ‘substantial meal’. Households will not be allowed to mix indoors.

London, Bournemouth, Oxfordshire, Suffolk and Brighton are included in tier 2.

The measures will be in place until 16 December, when the government will carry out the first tier review, which could see area change tiers ahead of Christmas.

The government website – where users could enter their postcode to find out which tier they are going into – crashed almost immediately after going live.

The full list of are in tier 3 are:

North East

Tees Valley Combined Authority

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

North East Combined Authority

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

North West

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Midlands

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

East Midlands

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

South East

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2)

Kent and Medway

South West

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset

To find out which tier your area is in, click HERE