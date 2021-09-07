Tom Kerridge Group announces chef reshuffle as portfolio readies for growth

The Tom Kerridge Group has announced a number of chef changes as the portfolio looks towards growth across the business.

New head chef Tom De Keyser has been announced at two-Michelin star pub, The Hand and Flowers in Marlow, replacing Jamie May who is moving to a new role as butcher and chef executive of The Butcher’s Tap and Grill, the butcher’s shop and grill restaurant, also in Marlow.

De Keyser was previously head chef of Kerridge’s one-Michelin starred Marlow pub The Coach and has worked with the chef for nine years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following on from this, Sarah Hayward, head chef of The Bull & Bear, Kerridge’s Manchester restaurant in the Stock Exchange Hotel, has been appointed head chef of The Coach, where she was previously sous chef for two years.

Hayward is one of three female head chefs within the Tom Kerridge Group and has been with Tom for over seven years.

Finally, Connor Black will step into the head chef role at The Bull & Bear at the Manchester hotel, operated by GG Hospitality.

Black has been with The Tom Kerridge Group since he was a 16-year-old apprentice and was part of the opening team for Kerridge’s Bar & Grill in London.

He moves from a joint role as sous chef at The Hand and Flowers and head chef of The Shed, the restaurant’s 10-seater private dining room.

Black will be helping to evolve The Bull & Bear menu to align with the Kerridge’s Bar & Grill model, which is a produce led, three-course a la carte menu.

Commenting on the appointments Kerridge says: “Tom is an incredible chef and it’s an absolute pleasure to promote him to head chef at The Hand and Flowers.

“Jamie has been with me for many years, he is an exceptional chef, and the time is right for a new challenge, he is so creative and we have some really exciting plans for the Butcher’s Tap and Grill going forwards.

“And Sarah is a remarkable chef and real team player, she knows The Coach inside out and will lead from the front, whilst Connor’s cooking skills are amazing, it’s time for him to head up a busy and buzzy kitchen and develop it into something really special. I’m incredibly excited to make these changes and to have so many staff that have been with me for many years, I feel that we are in a really strong position to grow the business and I’m excited about the future.”