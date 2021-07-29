Tom Kerridge opens F&B offering within new Pavilion members’ club in London

Chef Tom Kerridge has opened his second space in London within a new luxury private members club in Knightsbridge.

‘Business members’ club’ portfolio Pavilion, has opened a new venue next to the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Hotel, set over six floors, with 17 private office spaces, two bars and a penthouse suite and menus created by the Michelin-starred Kerridge.

The chef also runs Kerridge’s Bar and Grill within Corinthia London, with marked his debut into London when it opened in 2019.

The new Pavilion Knightsbridge club was previously the Danish Club from the 1920s to the 1990s and has been run as luxury serviced offices by Pavilion since.

The building was originally built for London & Country Bank back in 1884 and has been undergoing renovations since 2019.

The property interiors have been created by Russell Sage Studio, bringing an ‘eclectic and laid-back style to the venue’.

Harry Hunt, director of Pavilion, said: “We are excited to be able to deliver a new breed of members club for people who are looking to enjoy both a casual, yet sophisticated environment nestled in the heart of London.

“With the evolution of remote working and working from home, Pavilion Knightsbridge will provide people with the perfect space to enjoy from day to night.”

The new club will be the third in the Pavilion portfolio founded in 2011 by UK property entrepreneur Jon Hunt and his daughter Emma, joining properties in the City and Kensington