Tom Kerridge taps into gastro tourist market with £500 dine-and-stay package

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge is tapping into the gastro tourist market with the launch of his £500 ‘Tom Kerridge Gastronomic Getaway’ package.

The package allows guests to dine at each of Kerridge’s three venues in Marlow: two Michelin star pub The Hand & Flowers, one Michelin star restaurant The Coach and more casual option The Butcher’s Tap & Grill.

Available on Tuesdays only, the Tom Kerridge Gastronomic Getaway package is priced at £500 per person and includes a two-night stay at The Hand & Flowers (the world’s only two Michelin star pub) with a three-course a la carte dinner – signature dishes include the Essex Lamb Bun and Kerridge’s take on classic fish & chips.

Story continues below Advertisement

Guests will also enjoy a bottle of sparkling English wine from Marlow-based Harrow & Hope in their room on arrival, alongside a signed copy of The Hand & Flowers cookbook.

The following morning, guests can sit down for a cooked breakfast at The Hand & Flowers, before heading to lunch at The Butcher’s Tap & Grill. Here, they can choose a cut of meat from the butcher’s counter to enjoy in a hotdog or burger bun.

The experience culminates in dinner at The Coach, in which guests can enjoy four dishes per person from Head Chef Sarah Hayward, who creates small plates such as mussels mariniere with warm stout and brown bread or whole stuffed rotisserie quail with matson spiced sauce and fried quail’s egg.

The Hand & Flowers comprises 15 guest bedrooms, including a couple of off-site cottages that are within walking distance of the pub.

Kerridge also has a role in other UK hotels, including his Kerridge’s Bar & Grill at Corinthia Hotel London (his first restaurant in the capital) and The Bull & Bear within Manchester’s Stock Exchange hotel.

The TV chef also has a restaurant outlet in famous department store Harrods, where fish & chips is priced from £35.