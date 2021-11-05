TOP 10: Most ‘Instagrammable’ UK hotels

The Ritz is officially the most Instagrammable hotel in the UK.

Research, carried out by online bed retailer Happy Beds, gathered the number of followers, average likes and comments on posts, engagement rate and tags, placing them all into an algorithm to work out which were the most popular on Instagram.

The Ritz claimed the top spot with 168,000 followers on the platform, averaging 2,653 likes on each of their posts and an engagement rate of 1.9%.

Although it has more post tags than The Ritz and gets more comments on average per post, The Savoy came second with a lower post engagement rate of 1.3% and 8,000 less followers.

In third place, The Lanesborough, home to the Michelin Star Celeste restaurant, actually had the most post tags for any hotel in the UK but fell short in terms of follower count with just 97,800.

The Ned completes a top four which is made up of all London hotels.

Looking outside of the capital, Shankly Hotel in Liverpool came fifth overall and the highest ranked northern hotel, with Galgorm Resort in Northern Ireland (seventh), Rudding Park in Harrogate (ninth), Yorkshire and Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire (tenth) representing the rest of the country in the top 10.

The full top 10 list of hotels is as follows:

Hotel Location Followers Post Tags Average Likes Average Comments Engagement Rate 1.The Ritz London 168,000 7670 2,653 52 1.90% 2. The Savoy London 160,000 8572 1,798 57 1.30% 3. The Lanesborough London 97,800 8729 1,128 26 1.50% 4. The Ned London 156,000 8445 1,260 30 0.90% 5. The Shankly Liverpool 89,100 3643 915 71 1.20% 6. The Dorchester London 135,000 820 959 16 0.80% 7. Glagorm Resort Northern Ireland 69,500 4183 807 60 1.40% 8. Corinthia London 89,100 4354 811 24 1.00% 9. Rudding Park Harrogate 110,000 3653 739 39 0.80% 10. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons Oxfordshire 72,100 2996 644 14 1.10%

Lucy Bolland, Marketing Manager at Happy Beds said: “We know better than anyone that finding the perfect place to get your head down at night is essential, and the UK has some of the most amazing and decadent hotels in the world in which to do just that. With so many stunning hotels to choose from, we wanted to find out which are the most popular on social media and crown the most Instagrammable hotel in Britain.

“It’s perhaps no surprise that London dominated, with six of the top ten being based in the capital. With the likes of Gordon Ramsey at the Savoy and Raymond Blanc at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, it’s easy to see that it’s more than just a good night’s sleep that attracts people to these Instagrammable hotels.”