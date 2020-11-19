Top 3 ways to keep staff motivated during lockdown 2.0

As with the first lockdown, now is the time for hotel leaders and managers to rally around their teams and boost morale. Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of HIT Training, offers some advice on how businesses in England can keep momentum going in the face of lockdown 2.0 by supporting their workforce through this challenging time.

Look ahead with your team

By sharing your contingency plan for the future, hotel businesses can showcase how they are thinking ahead and considering the needs of the workforce. Of course, this projection will need to be flexible and include a range of possible scenarios, however, the end goal is to help employees to visualise the future and offer them clarity on how their role fits within this. It will also help to drum up excitement about what’s in store when the business is able to reopen safely.

Keep conversations going

Even if the hotel isn’t in full operation, it’s important to bring the team together for regular catch ups. This will give team members the opportunity to voice any concerns and be kept up to date with new developments or changes. On top of this, it is a great way to ensure everyone feels involved and part of the bigger picture. After all, a big motivator at work is being given the chance to input into decisions or help make a difference to the overall business’ success.

Prioritise learning and development

No matter what industry you’re in, during periods of lockdown nobody wants to feel as if elements of their life are being put on hold. When it comes to our careers, learning and development is a big motivator and helps us to continue pushing ourselves. However, with many workers taking a step back from their day-to-day roles over the next few weeks, it doesn’t mean that their training has to wait until the lockdown restrictions are lifted. As many apprenticeships or training courses can be carried out online, businesses can ensure their employees continue their learning journey. Gaining new skills is a hugely positive step in our careers and it will help teams feel inspired to put their knowledge and skills into practice once the restrictions are lifted.